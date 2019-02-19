Woman e-scooter rider trapped under van in accident

Left: The e-scooter rider was trapped underneath the van after the accident. Right: The van driver was said to be among those who helped free the woman rider.
The van driver was said to be among those who helped free the woman rider.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Published
5 min ago
yuntingc@sph.com.sg

An e-scooter rider was taken to hospital early yesterday after an accident in Woodlands.

The police were alerted to the accident involving the e-scooter and a van at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Riverside Road at 12.15am.

The e-scooter rider, a 20-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The accident occurred when the van was making a right turn onto Riverside Road, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Chinese newspaper said the e-scooter rider was trapped underneath the van after the accident.

An eyewitness, a taxi driver who was identified only as Mr Chen, 68, told the newspaper that about seven or eight people helped to lift the van to free the woman.

The van driver was said to be among those who helped free the woman rider.
The e-scooter rider was trapped underneath the van after the accident. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER

The van driver was among those who helped to free her.

Photos showed that the e-scooter was badly damaged following the accident.

The police are investigating.

Choo Yun Ting

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 19, 2019, with the headline 'Woman e-scooter rider trapped under van in accident'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content