Woman e-scooter rider trapped under van in accident

An e-scooter rider was taken to hospital early yesterday after an accident in Woodlands.
The police were alerted to the accident involving the e-scooter and a van at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Riverside Road at 12.15am.
The e-scooter rider, a 20-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
The accident occurred when the van was making a right turn onto Riverside Road, Shin Min Daily News reported.
The Chinese newspaper said the e-scooter rider was trapped underneath the van after the accident.
An eyewitness, a taxi driver who was identified only as Mr Chen, 68, told the newspaper that about seven or eight people helped to lift the van to free the woman.
The van driver was among those who helped to free her.
Photos showed that the e-scooter was badly damaged following the accident.
The police are investigating.
Choo Yun Ting