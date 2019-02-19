Woman e-scooter rider trapped under van in accident

An e-scooter rider was taken to hospital early yesterday after an accident in Woodlands.

The police were alerted to the accident involving the e-scooter and a van at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Riverside Road at 12.15am.

The e-scooter rider, a 20-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The accident occurred when the van was making a right turn onto Riverside Road, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Chinese newspaper said the e-scooter rider was trapped underneath the van after the accident.

An eyewitness, a taxi driver who was identified only as Mr Chen, 68, told the newspaper that about seven or eight people helped to lift the van to free the woman.



The e-scooter rider was trapped underneath the van after the accident. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER



The van driver was among those who helped to free her.

Photos showed that the e-scooter was badly damaged following the accident.

The police are investigating.

Choo Yun Ting