Woman dies in suspected drowning at Keppel Club swimming pool

The authorities were alerted to the case of suspected drowning at around 7.50pm on Feb 5, 2022. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
SINGAPORE - A woman died after she was found unconscious in a swimming pool at Keppel Club on Saturday evening (Feb 5).

The authorities were alerted to the case of suspected drowning at around 7.50pm.

The 52-year-old woman was taken unconscious to Singapore General Hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident happened at 10 Bukit Chermin Road, the address of Keppel Club.

Keppel Club is one of Singapore's oldest country clubs and has a swimming pool that is open daily from 7am to 9pm.

It also has a smaller children’s pool next to it. Both pools are located at the edge of the club, overlooking the sea.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted Keppel Club for comment.

