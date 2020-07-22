Woman delivers baby in car while stuck in traffic jam caused by hit-and-run accident

SINGAPORE - A woman delivered her baby in a car that was stuck in a traffic jam on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday night (July 21).

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers, who were at the scene to attend to an accident that caused the jam, summoned an ambulance for the woman and her child.

They were taken to KK Women's and Children's hospital. Their current condition is not known.

Another SCDF ambulance was already at the scene to attend to the accident at 10.10pm, which involved a lorry and a car. It caused a jam that lasted at least two hours.

The crash happened on the CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway before exit 1B, which is the Outram Road/Tiong Bahru Road exit.

A 34-year-old lorry driver and a 38-year-old male passenger of the truck were conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.l, the police said.

The car driver in the accident fled the scene after the incident and the police have classified the accident as a hit-and-run.

Investigations are ongoing.