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SINGAPORE – A woman has died while a man was seriously injured, following an incident on May 26 at an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang.

The woman was allegedly stabbed near the lift landing on the 12th floor of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 at about 9pm, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The man later fell from the same block and was taken away in an ambulance, according to Zaobao.

The man and woman reportedly know each other.

In a media reply, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.55pm.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, while another person was taken to the National University Hospital, said SCDF.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

A police cordon was set up near the block’s rubbish chute. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

When ST arrived at the scene at 10pm, a police cordon was set up in the area near the block’s rubbish chute.

Within the cordoned-off area were several reddish stains on the ground, along with a white cloth with red stains.

At the void deck, police officers were seen talking to a man and a woman, both of whom looked distressed.

The man was later observed wailing on the 12th floor, which was also cordoned off by the police.

Within the cordoned-off area were several reddish stains on the ground, along with a white cloth with red stains nearby. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

A student who lives on the 12th floor said she heard a loud bang at about 9pm.

“It was like a construction sound,” she said.

Her mother arrived at the block at around 9.25pm, but was told she could not go up. She was later escorted to her unit by a police officer.

Homemaker Ms Devi, who was in the living room of her sixth-floor unit, also heard the loud noise from the foot of the block.

When she looked down, she saw a man lying under a dustbin on the ground floor.

“The bin was covering him, but his head and hands were exposed. He was bleeding,” said Ms Devi, who declined to give her full name.

She added that the man lived on the 12th floor.

Mr Johan Jahari, a civil servant who lives on the fifth floor, said he saw the man lying on the ground, covered by the dustbin.

The 52-year-old said: “The man was conscious, and crying out in pain.”

A woman, believed to be the man’s mother, later arrived at the block, crying out: “My son, my son!”

In February, a husband-and-wife pair – the man was aged 71 and the woman, 66 – were found dead in a Punggol Housing Board flat.

The number of murder reports was at the highest in five years in 2024, with 10 cases reported.