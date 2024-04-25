Woman cyclist, 69, taken to hospital after collision with bus in Bedok

No one on the bus was hurt, while the cyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital. PHOTO: ST READER
Apr 25, 2024, 10:21 PM
Apr 25, 2024

SINGAPORE - A 69-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in an accident with a bus on the evening of April 25.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Street 2 at about 5.40pm.

The woman, who was riding a power-assisted bicycle, was conscious when she was taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said she was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Public transport operator SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the accident involved service 222.

The cyclist was making a right turn at the junction when the accident happened, she said.

No one on the bus was injured. The bus driver attended to the cyclist before she was taken to hospital, said Mrs Wu.

She added that SBS Transit is investigating the cause of the accident, and trying to contact the cyclist to provide help.

