Woman crossing road while on phone hit by taxi

A woman was hit by a taxi while using a mobile phone as she was crossing a road last Friday, prompting netizens to urge pedestrians to be more careful.

Widely circulated dashcam footage of the accident, which occurred in Lavender Street near Kempas Road, shows the woman seemingly on her mobile phone as she hurries across the road in the middle of slow-moving traffic.

She does not use a designated pedestrian crossing.

According to the video's timestamp, the incident in the Bendemeer area happened at 3.12pm last Friday.

The clip shows the woman hurrying across two lanes of the four-lane road before pausing in the middle of the left-most lane.

Almost immediately, a taxi travelling in the lane hits her and comes to a stop.

The impact knocks the woman off her feet.

The taxi driver then gets out of his cab to help the woman.

She is able to stand and the cabby guides her to a nearby sidewalk.

Footage of the accident was uploaded on several Facebook pages, including SG Road Vigilante and District Singapore, causing online users to chime in on the dangers of distracted road use.

Facebook user Isaac Boo said that the stretch of Lavender Street where the incident occurred has "lots of jaywalkers".

Another user, Mr Yusrin Yusof, advised pedestrians not to talk on the phone while jaywalking or crossing the road.

"You should be looking (out) for... traffic, not the other way round," he said.

Facebook user Steven Chan advised pedestrians to look out for oncoming traffic coming from the left even when vehicles are at a standstill.

Goh Yan Han