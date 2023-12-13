Woman charged with causing husband’s death with a knife at Ang Mo Kio void deck

SINGAPORE – A 50-year-old woman accused of stabbing her husband has been charged in court with causing death by a rash act.

Baniyah Shap was allegedly in a scuffle with her husband at the void deck of Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at around 11.50pm on Dec 11, according to court documents.

Mr Mohamed Ali Saaban, 62, suffered a puncture wound from a silver-coloured foldable knife.

The police said in a statement on Dec 13 that the victim was unconscious when taken to hospital and died the next day.

During the hearing on Dec 13, Baniyah told the court that she understood her charge, but she “was not the one (who killed him); my husband was the one who injured himself”.

The prosecution requested that the accused be remanded so that the investigating officer can take her out to recover exhibits and reconstruct the crime scene.

In response, the accused said she wished to be granted bail so she could pay her final respects to her husband.

She added that she had given the investigating officer “all her statements” and had requested to be released on bail, but the officer did not allow her to leave custody.

District Judge Brenda Tan ordered Baniyah to be remanded for a week.

If convicted, the accused can be jailed for up to five years or fined, or both.