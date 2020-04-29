Woman charged after allegedly running massage service during coronavirus circuit-breaker period

SINGAPORE - Beauty salons and such have been ordered shut with measures introduced to stem the coronavirus spread but that did not stop one woman from allegedly offering massage and sexual services.

Jin Yin, 55, allegedly advertised the services and on April 10, is said to have been caught in the act with her alleged client - 67-year-old Chan Fun Hwee.

Jin, a Singaporean, was charged on Wednesday (April 29) with flouting a control order under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

She also faces two charges under the Massage Establishments Act - for providing massage services at her salon without a license, and for advertising the massage services.

The court heard that Jin was caught allegedly providing the services between 1pm and 2.30pm at In-Style Beauty Salon on Upper Cross Street.

It was not mentioned if Mr Chan is facing any charges.

Beauty salons are among a number of non-essential services that have been ordered shut during this circuit-breaker period which started on April 7.

In tears on Wednesday, Jin told the court that she intends to plead guilty, adding: "I know I did wrong."

She is due back in court on May 13.

Jin has been convicted of similar offences under the Massage Establishments Act, in 2014 and 2016.

First-time offenders found guilty of providing unlicensed massage services can face a jail term of up to two years, and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Repeat offenders are liable for enhanced punishments, of up to five years' jail and a fine of up to $20,000.

For contravening a control order under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, offenders can face a financial penalty of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders will face double the penalties.