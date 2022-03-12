Woman caught on camera clinging on to moving car near Prinsep Street arrested for rash act

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Monday night (March 7) for a rash act after dashboard camera footage showed a person clinging on to a moving car near Prinsep Street.

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which happened on the same day, at 11.15pm, and added that a 47-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

Dashboard camera footage posted on social media on Monday shows a woman wearing a white top chasing a black car turning out of Prinsep Street, which is near Dhoby Ghaut.

As she runs alongside the car, she holds on to the vehicle near the driver's seat.

The woman is then dragged along as the car turns into the second lane of Middle Road.

The car can then be seen slowing down after making the turn, and the video cuts as the car pulls over to the left side of the road.

Mr Seow Zhi Yee, 25, who captured the scene on his car's dashboard camera, said he was driving to his home in Sunshine Plaza in Bencoolen Street at about 11.10pm when he saw the incident.

His home is less than 200m away.

"I was concentrating on driving, so I didn't really notice until she started running a few steps and clung on to the car," he said.

Mr Seow, who works in the food and beverage industry, said he was rushing home so he did not stop to investigate further.

But when he went back out to walk his dog at about 11.35pm, he saw the black car parked on Middle Road with two police vehicles.

"I didn't expect them to still be there," he added.

He said the woman was siting at the side of the road while a police officer spoke to her. A few other officers were also speaking to the driver of the black car.

Shortly after this, an ambulance arrived and Mr Seow decided to move on.

"It is not something you see every day, but considering this area, maybe not unexpected. It gets very hectic at night," he added.

Anyone convicted for a rash act can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.