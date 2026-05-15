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The woman is assisting with investigations for an offence of criminal trespass.

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old woman is assisting the police with investigations after she was recorded entering an unattended police car.

In a video posted to Instagram page Kaypoh.sg on May 13 , the woman is seen walking towards a police car which is parked in an open-air carpark.

She then enters the car and sits in the front passenger seat, before turning on the police lights.

Text saying “ Mission passed! Respect” is then superimposed over the video. It is not known where or when the video was taken.

In response to a queries from The Straits Times on May 15 , the police said they are aware of the video.

They added that the woman presented herself at a Neighbourhood Police Centre on May 12 .

She is currently assisting with investigations for the offence of “ criminal trespass”. Police investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of criminal trespass may be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.