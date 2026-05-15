Woman assisting with investigations after being recorded entering unattended police car
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SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old woman is assisting the police with investigations after she was recorded entering an unattended police car.
In a video posted to Instagram page Kaypoh.sg on May 13, the woman is seen walking towards a police car which is parked in an open-air carpark.
She then enters the car and sits in the front passenger seat, before turning on the police lights.
Text saying “Mission passed! Respect” is then superimposed over the video. It is not known where or when the video was taken.
In response to a queries from The Straits Times on May 15, the police said they are aware of the video.
They added that the woman presented herself at a Neighbourhood Police Centre on May 12.
She is currently assisting with investigations for the offence of “criminal trespass”. Police investigations are ongoing.
Those found guilty of criminal trespass may be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.