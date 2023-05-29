Woman arrested over theft of $1,390 in milk powder, cosmetics, toys at Raffles City Shopping Centre

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old woman will be charged in court for her suspected involvement in a theft in dwelling, after she was arrested on Sunday.

The incident took place at Raffles City Shopping Centre, and items such as milk powder, cosmetics and toys – amounting to about $1,390 – were allegedly stolen, the police said on Monday.

Several cans of milk powder were seen in a suitcase, in a photo provided by the police.

The woman is believed to be involved in other similar cases of shop theft islandwide, preliminary investigations showed.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police are reminding retailers to remain vigilant against shop thieves, especially when large crowds are expected.

Retailers are advised to use an appropriate layout to have a good line of sight for the display of products, put up advisory posters or signs against shop theft and display expensive items in locked showcases, or at prominent locations, such as cashier counters.

The police also advised shop owners to install closed-circuit television cameras at the entrance and exit of the store that can capture the facial features of shoppers, and deploy enough security officers in luminous vests to patrol for deterrence.