Woman arrested in West Coast Way condo after more than $94,900 worth of drugs seized

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The drugs seized during the operation included about 7,144g of cannabis.

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old woman has been arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences after drugs estimated to be worth more than $94,900 were seized, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Jan 10.

The drugs, which included about 7,144g of cannabis, could potentially feed the addiction of 1,110 abusers for a week, added CNB.

She was arrested in a room within a condominium unit at West Coast Way.

During the operation, CNB had to make a forced entry as the woman refused to comply with lawful orders to grant officers access into the room.

After searching the room, officers recovered about 7,144g of cannabis, 169g of Ice, 9g of ketamine, 30g of Ecstasy, 30 Erimin-5 tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspect are ongoing.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, she may face the mandatory death penalty.

On Jan 3, authorities discovered 509kg of cannabis in an inbound container at the Pasir Panjang scanning station.



The inbound container was targeted for enhanced checks following information received by Singapore Customs and pre-arrival risk assessment by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s Integrated Targeting Centre.



Preliminary investigations found that the drugs were transiting through Singapore and were bound for another country.