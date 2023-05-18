Woman arrested for suspected drink driving after her car skids off Upper Thomson Road

The car is believed to have skidded off Upper Thomson Road. PHOTO: ST READER
The car had crashed through a green fence near the Esso Windsor petrol station and knocked down several saplings, said a witness. PHOTO: ST READER
Ang Qing
Updated
26 min ago
Published
May 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM

SINGAPORE – A driver was arrested for suspected drink driving after her car crashed off Upper Thomson Road on Thursday morning.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 4.15am and the woman’s car is believed to have skidded along Upper Thomson Road towards Sembawang Road.

SCDF said the 39-year-old driver was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The woman was subsequently arrested for suspected drink driving, police said.

A 37-year-old man, who was the driver of another car that was not involved in the accident, was at the scene and was also arrested for suspected drink driving.

A building consultant living in a 22nd-storey flat in Sin Ming Court, who wanted to be known as Mr Ang, said a long and loud bang woke him up.

The 60-year-old said: “I was quite worried but as I didn’t see any incident at the junction of Upper Thomson Road and Sin Ming Avenue, where accidents usually occur, I thought it wasn’t so serious and went back to sleep.”

As he drove out for breakfast at about 8.30am, Mr Ang was surprised to see that a car had crashed through a green fence near the Esso Windsor petrol station, knocking down several saplings and scattering debris on the road.

He said: “The bumper was all gone... It would have been quite bad if the car had hit the petrol station nearby, as that could have caused a fire and even an explosion.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of drink driving, drivers can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to a year for the first offence. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years.

More On This Topic
Man arrested for suspected drink driving after accident in Hougang
3 men taken to hospital after accident in Jurong, driver arrested for suspected drink driving

Correction note: National water agency PUB has clarified that the car did not land in a drain.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top