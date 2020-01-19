Woman arrested for allegedly spending more than $3,400 using victim's missing credit card

SINGAPORE - A woman was arrested on Friday (Jan 17) for unauthorised transactions of more than $3,400 using another person's credit card.

The victim lodged a report with the police on Nov 21 last year after discovering unauthorised transactions had been made using her missing credit card.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified and arrested the 31-year-old suspect on Friday.

The suspect is believed to have found the victim's missing credit card and made retail purchases and paid for services amounting to more than $3,400, the police said.

Those convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property can be jailed up to two years, be fined or both.

Those convicted of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years, be fined or both.

The police advised the public to contact the card-issuing bank immediately if their credit or debit cards are lost or stolen.

The public was also advised to adopt additional measures, including activating SMS notifications for charges incurred on debit or credit cards, or checking bank statements, and contacting their banks in case of any unauthorised charges.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court on Monday (Jan 20).