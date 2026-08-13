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Woman arrested for allegedly hurting her child at Havelock mall

A 13-year-old girl was taken conscious to National University Hospital.

SINGAPORE – A 47-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hurting her 13-year-old child at a shopping mall in Havelock on Aug 12 .

In response to queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Aug 13 that they were alerted to the incident at 2 Havelock Road at 2.30pm and 3.15pm on Aug 12, respectively .

A check by The Straits Times showed that it is the address of Havelock 2 shopping mall.

The authorities said a 13-year-old girl was taken conscious to National University Hospital .

The woman was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt against a person below 14 years of age, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Details of the incident surfaced in a now-deleted post in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

The Facebook user, who runs a shop in the mall and witnessed the incident, wrote that “a mother hit her child in a public area”, with a staff member from a nearby tuition centre standing beside them.

“It escalated to the point where an ambulance arrived, and the child was taken away on a stretcher,” the post added.

According to the Singapore Police Force website, anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both. A person who commits the offence against a child below 14 can face double the punishment.