Woman arrested after graffiti found on walls, vehicles at Salvation Army premises in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE – A 43-year old woman was arrested on Dec 25 after graffiti was found scribbled on the walls and some parked vehicles at The Salvation Army premises in Bukit Timah earlier in the morning.

In a statement on Dec 25, the police said they were alerted to a case of graffiti at Praisehaven - The Salvation Army, at 500 Upper Bukit Timah Road, at about 9.15am.

Officers found offensive words scribbled with red spray paint on the premises and on properties, including the building’s walls and three vans, they said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In images uploaded on Instagram page Sgfollowsall at about 2pm on Dec 25, at least three parked vehicles and two walls are seen covered with large pieces of red and yellow cloth.

When The Straits Times arrived at around 3.30pm, workers had just finished covering up the graffiti on the exterior and interior walls, as well as on the white Salvation Army vans. Remnants of red paint could still be seen on the vans.

There were no police vehicles seen in the compound, which was mostly empty.

When approached by ST, Mr Marc Lee, the public relations head at The Salvation Army Singapore, declined to share the words that were spray-painted, adding that they were “sensitive in nature and concerned religion”.

Mr Lee added that an officer who lives on the compound had found the graffiti at around 7.30am during a routine morning check.

In a statement on Facebook at around 5.10pm, The Salvation Army Singapore said the act appeared to be intended to disrupt the Christmas celebrations scheduled at the location.

It added that after ensuring the safety of congregants, all Christmas services proceeded as planned.

“As the matter is currently under police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time,” it said.

A check on The Salvation Army’s William Booth Corps Family & Friends Facebook page shows that there was a Christmas Day service at the premises at 10am.

Around 100 people, including migrant workers who are beneficiaries of The Salvation Army, were seen attending a Tamil service at about 4.30pm.

Walls at the premises were seen covered with large pieces of red and yellow cloth. PHOTO: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Speaking to ST, The Salvation Army’s Lieutenant Sin Soon Ho said: “We are still able to conduct the services we want to on Christmas Day, and our guests are unaffected, which is what is most important.”

Lt Sin said the gates to the premises are open at all times every day so that people can drop off their items at the donation points.

He added that the doors to the internal building are also not locked, so it is “likely (that) someone just walked in”.

He noted that there were Christmas Eve celebrations at the premises till about 11.30pm on Dec 24 and the graffiti was not spotted at the time.

Workers had just finished covering up the graffiti on the white Salvation Army vans at around 3.30pm. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

A churchgoer, who gave his name as Mr Das, told ST that this was the first such incident he has heard of since he started attending weekly services at The Salvation Army in the 1980s.

He added that he was not worried about the situation given Singapore’s tight security.

Fellow congregants have also always been peaceful, he said.

“The Salvation Army is always helping people and collecting donations for the needy. What is there to get angry about?”

In its statement, The Salvation Army Singapore expressed its gratitude to those who have provided assistance, as well as to members of the public who have reached out with messages of concern and support.

The police said they take a very serious view of acts that threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony.

“Such behaviour will not be condoned, and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” they added.

The incident comes days after a 26-year-old church volunteer was arrested on Dec 21 for allegedly placing an item resembling an explosive device at St Joseph’s Church, which is also in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Mass services at the church were cancelled after the police were alerted to the incident at around 7am.

The item was found to be three cardboard cylinders filled with stone pebbles and sporting protruding red wires, held together with black and yellow adhesive tape.

The volunteer, Kokulananthan Mohan, was charged on Dec 22 with making a false threat of a terrorist act. He is believed to have acted alone.

In an earlier statement, the police said there was no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack or an act of terror.