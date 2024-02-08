Woman arrested after entering Changi Airport’s transit area to meet K-pop idol

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Jan 22 for misusing her boarding pass to enter the transit area of Changi Airport to meet her idol from a South Korean boy band.

Investigations showed that the woman had allegedly bought an air ticket to get a boarding pass so that she could enter the transit area, the police said in a release on Feb 8.

The Straits Times understands that the woman was trying to meet the K-pop group Enhypen, who had performed two shows in Singapore on Jan 20 and 21.

The police said the woman was arrested because she had no intention to leave Singapore.

This violates the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, which prohibits the misuse of boarding passes to enter protected places in the airport, police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, the police arrested 23 people for misusing boarding passes to enter the airport’s transit areas for reasons other than to travel out of Singapore.

“As there will be concerts featuring international artistes and pop groups to be held in Singapore over the next few months, the police would like to remind members of the public that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as Protected Places,” the police said, adding that those who misuse boarding passes will be arrested.

Offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed up to two years, or both.