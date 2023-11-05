Woman and baby found dead at foot of Eunos flat

It is believed that the pair are mother and daughter, reported Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Kolette Lim
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
12 min ago

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old woman and a one-year-old infant were found dead at the foot of a Housing Board flat in Eunos on Sunday afternoon.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to the fall at Block 35 Eunos Crescent at about 12.40pm.

The woman and the baby were found lying motionless and were pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

It is believed that the pair are mother and daughter, reported Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao.

An eyewitness told Zaobao he saw that two people had fallen from the building when he left his flat after hearing a loud noise.

The woman had fallen face first to the ground, while the child was still wearing a diaper, he added.

Zaobao reported that two blue tents were spotted at the scene.

The police went to a unit on the fourth floor, believed to be where the pair lived prior to their deaths, to conduct investigations.

Based on preliminary findings, the police do not suspect foul play.

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
  • Aware’s Sexual Assault Care Centre: 6779-0282 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

Counselling

  • TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

Online resources

