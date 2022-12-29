Woman, 90, crosses the Causeway for reunion with long-lost daughter

SINGAPORE – Madam Teng Ek Kiew, 90, was sitting in her wheelchair in a hotel lobby looking out on the streets of Kuala Lumpur when she was startled by someone touching her hands. When she realised it was her long-lost daughter, she grasped the woman’s hands as her eyes watered.

It had been 58 years since she last held her daughter, Madam Hamsiah Mohamad.

Having reconnected in September 2022, Madam Teng and five of her six children crossed the Causeway on Dec 5 to meet Madam Hamsiah, who was given up for adoption at birth to a Malay-Muslim family in 1964.

The Straits Times reported in September that Madam Teng’s son, Mr Ling Kok Ong, 66, and his wife, Madam Josephine Ng, 62, tracked down Madam Hamsiah in Bukit Payong, Terengganu, with the help of the Malaysian History Association in Dungun.

When asked about the reunion, the reticent Madam Teng smiled, gave a thumbs-up and said: “She’s grown up to be a very good person.”

Madam Teng, a housewife and a great-grandmother, gave her daughter up for adoption when she was living in a kampung in Bukit Besi, Terengganu, about 400km from the hotel where they were reunited.

In 1964, Madam Teng, who already had five other children, gave in to a prominent Malay family in their kampung after they begged her incessantly for her newborn daughter. The family relocated to Singapore in 1969.

After Mr Ling and Madam Ng met Madam Hamsiah on Sept 4 at a coffee shop she owns in Taman Tasek, Bukit Payong, they introduced Madam Teng to Madam Hamsiah over video calls, and the two spoke regularly.