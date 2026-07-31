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Woman who was reported missing found safe in Cambodia by local police

Siti Aishah Siregar Sahat Siregar, 20, is believed to have travelled from Singapore to Cambodia on July 28.

SINGAPORE – A 20-year-old woman who was reported missing and had left the country has been found safe by the Cambodian police, according to the Singapore police.

Siti Aishah Siregar Sahat Siregar, 20, had earlier been reported missing, with her family members reportedly saying that she had left Singapore abruptly for Cambodia.

In a media reply late on July 31, the Singapore police said: “We have reached out to our Cambodian National Police counterpart to obtain more information and to render further assistance as appropriate.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Singapore Embassy in Phnom Penh are also providing consular support to the family. The police express appreciation to the Cambodian authorities for their prompt assistance.”

Aishah was believed to have travelled alone to Cambodia on July 28, according to separate posts by Lynn Siregar and Sahat Siregar on Facebook on July 31.

Lynn and Sahat identified themselves in the posts as Aishah’s aunt and father respectively.

In her post, Lynn said the family was “not aware of any planned occasion or known reason” for Aishah to be in Cambodia.

Sahat had separately posted an appeal on social media for information on Aishah’s whereabouts a day earlier, saying that a police report had been made.

The July 30 post on Facebook was shared some 4,400 times, and the appeal also shared on online forums.