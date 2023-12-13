Woman who allegedly placed placards at Israeli embassy in S’pore assisting with police investigations

SINGAPORE – A woman is assisting with police investigations after she was spotted allegedly placing placards at the entrance of the Embassy of Israel at Stevens Close.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Dec 13, the police said that it had received a call for assistance on Dec 11 at about 10.10pm.

“A woman was spotted allegedly placing placards at the entrance of the embassy and taking pictures before subsequently leaving,” said a police spokeswoman.

She added that the 20-year-old woman was subsequently identified, and is assisting with investigations under the Public Order Act, which regulates assemblies and processions in public places.

Screenshots circulating online of a series of Instagram stories show placards with messages referencing the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with one user on the X social media platform describing the act as a “one-person protest by a 20-year-old student”.

“Currently sitting outside a security checkpoint outside the embassy,” read the caption on one of the Instagram stories.

Police investigations are ongoing.

On Oct 18, the police and National Parks Board had said in a joint statement that applications to hold public events and assemblies in relation to the Israel-Hamas war would be rejected, citing public safety and security concerns associated with such events, given the heightened tensions.

On Dec 13, Singapore joined 152 other nations in calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a Facebook post on Dec 13, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Singapore co-sponsored the United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire “because we are deeply troubled by the continuing devastation and rising civilian casualties in Gaza”.