Wolf supermoon peers through cloudy night sky above Singapore

SINGAPORE – The first supermoon of 2026 kick-started the year’s lunar spectacles with a brilliant display on the night of Jan 3 in Singapore’s cloudy skies, as astronomy enthusiasts took to social media to share photographs and videos of the moon.

Dubbed the Wolf Moon, it is the first of a trio of supermoons expected in 2026, with the next one not expected until Nov 24 – over 11 months away.

Facebook user Jennifer Soon took to the social media platform to share images of the Wolf Moon. In one of the photographs, the moon appears to peer through the clouds as it lights up the night sky.

Another user of the platform, Ms Kellin Koh, posted a photograph of the moon appearing to float above the clouds, glowing a bright white against a grove of trees. “A perfect moon-rise, no filters needed,” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Mr Lam Chee Leong shared a close-up photograph of the moon, describing it as “the shy Wolf Moon” playing hide-and-seek with the clouds.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr A. Kannan, a 60-year-old public servant and moon enthusiast who regularly photographs the moon, said the cloudy skies blurred the view of the Wolf Moon as it was rising on the evening of Jan 3.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF A. KANNAN

He added that the moon “was only clearly visible after 10pm”.

Sharing photos of the moon taken between 9.30pm and 10pm on Jan 3, he said: “These pictures were shot from Woodlands Drive 50 when the moon was high up in the sky.”

The Wolf Moon is the name traditionally given to the full moon in January, a term rooted in North American and European folklore linked to wolves howling during the winter months.