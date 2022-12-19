With early and effective treatment, people with HIV live no differently from others

SINGAPORE - World Aids Day takes place on Dec 1 each year. It is an international day for people worldwide to unite in the fight against the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and to show support for people living with HIV.

This December, Dr Choy Chiaw Yee, a consultant with the National HIV Programme at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, addresses knowledge gaps about the disease and highlights what one can do to support people living with HIV.

1. The number of new infections is decreasing in Singapore. Why should I still be concerned about HIV?

While the number of new HIV cases reported has been decreasing since 2017, 62 per cent of people who are newly diagnosed have late-stage HIV infection.

If not treated early, HIV can lead to a compromised immune system that increases the risk of opportunistic infections and even development of certain types of cancers. It also increases the risk of HIV transmission to sexual partners.

2. What symptoms should I look out for?

Many people with HIV infection may not have any symptoms at all, as almost all of them will undergo a period known as clinical latency, during which they do not have any signs and symptoms even though the virus is actively replicating in their bodies.

For most people, three to 10 years will pass before their immune systems weaken to the point that they start to fall sick and show symptoms.

It is thus not reliable to look for signs and symptoms to try and determine if you have been infected with HIV. The only way to find out your HIV status is to get tested.

There are various ways to get tested for HIV infection. HIV testing is widely available at healthcare institutions, including polyclinics, private clinics, hospitals and at anonymous HIV test sites where personal particulars are not required for a test.

People can also now buy HIV self-testing kits at the Department of Sexually Transmitted Infections Control Clinic and Action for Aids that they can use in the privacy of their own homes.

3. How is HIV confirmed and treated?

HIV testing is the only way to diagnose HIV infection.

Anyone who is sexually active is at risk of contracting HIV and should be tested at least once in their lifetime. Those who engage in high-risk behaviour should go for regular HIV screening. These would include:

- People who exchange sex for money, or partners of such people

- People with multiple sexual partners

- People who engage in sexual activities under the influence of alcohol or other drugs (including partners of such people)

- People with history of intravenous drug use

- People who are seeking treatment or have been diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection should also be routinely screened for HIV infection at each visit for a new complaint.

HIV is treated using highly effective antiretroviral therapy (ART) and involves taking a combination of HIV medicine every day.

ART is recommended for all people who are infected with HIV, and can also reduce the risk of HIV transmission; however, it does not prevent transmission of other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

4. What can one do to prevent HIV infection?

Steps to prevent HIV infection can be taken before, during and after potential high-risk exposures.

Individuals are encouraged to use the “ABCD” approach – A (Abstinence from casual sex), B (Be faithful), C (Correct and Consistent condom use) and D (early Detection and treatment for viral suppression) – which is the most effective way to prevent HIV infection and is the first line of defence against HIV.

One may also take precautions such as taking pre-exposure prophylaxis, medicine taken by individuals at risk of HIV prior to sexual acts, to reduce the risk of HIV transmission.

HIV-infected individuals should also be on treatment to suppress their HIV viral load and reduce the risk of infecting their partners.

If someone has been exposed, the risk of infection can be greatly reduced if the person seeks medical attention and is offered post-exposure prophylaxis within 72 hours of exposure.

Combination HIV medications are given for four weeks, which has been shown to greatly reduce the risk of HIV infection taking place in the exposed individual.