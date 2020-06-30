Winter melon products recalled due to excessive levels of sulphur dioxide

SINGAPORE - Ten types of winter melon products are being recalled after samples were found to have excessive levels of sulphur dioxide, which could induce allergic reactions.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Monday (June 29) that it has directed importers to recall these products.

"Excessive levels of sulphite in food could result in allergic reactions in individuals who are hypersensitive to sulphite. Symptoms include hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting," it warned.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them, it said, adding that those who have done so and feel unwell may wish to seek medical attention.

The winter melon products being recalled are:

- All batches of Zheng Shi Ming candied melon strips (3kg) imported from Malaysia by Yuan Sang, manufactured on June 13, 2020

- All batches of Sweet Homes preserved winter melon (250g) imported from Malaysia by Bake With Yen, manufactured on April 24, 2020

- All batches of Winter Melon Sweet (300g) imported from Vietnam by Ah Pau Choy with expiry dates in October 2021

- All batches of Candied Melon (300g) imported from China by Z T P Ginseng Birdnest, with best before dates before November 2021

- All batches of Preserved Winter Melon (150g) imported from Malaysia by Sun Kee, expiring on May 22, 2022

- All batches of Bee's Brand Sweeten Melon Strips (1kg) imported from China by Kuo Yeong, expiring on May 10, 2021

- All batches of Tong Keow Preserved Winter Melon (250g) imported from Malaysia by Kuo Yeong, expiring on Nov 13, 2021

- All batches of Happy Family Melon Chop (300g) imported from Malaysia by Kuo Yeong, expiring on March 2, 3, 6, 2021

- All batches of Hock Hua Tonic winter melon strip (250g) imported from Malaysia by H. W. Agri-Food Trading, expiring on May 26 and June 14, 2021

- All batches of Maru San Preserved Winter Melon (200g) imported from Malaysia by H. W. Agri-Food Trading expiring on May 12, 2021

Customers can contact importers for inquiries and for exchange or refunds using the numbers below:

- Yuan Sang (Tel: 6779-6677)

- Bake With Yen (Tel: 6741-3957)

- Ah Pau Choy (Tel: 6296-0730)

- Z T P Ginseng Birdnest (Tel: 6316-1215)

- Sun Kee (Tel: 6417-0888)

- Kuo Yeong (Tel: 6773 -7677)

- H. W. Agri-Food Trading (Tel: 6482-6006 or 6482-3212)