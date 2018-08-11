Win tickets to watch Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians is a movie that is getting crazy buzz now, becoming one of the must-see movies this year.

It opens here on Aug 22.

The romantic comedy is set in Singapore, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh.

It also features local actors such as Selena Tan and Pierre Png.

In the movie, New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) accompanies her boyfriend Nick Young (Golding) to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. To her surprise, Young turns out to be the scion of one of the country's wealthiest families.

To complicate matters, his disapproving mother (Yeoh) sets out to break them up.

Eighty readers stand to win a pair of tickets each to the exclusive preview of the movie on Aug 21.

To take part in the draw:

Download the SPH Rewards app.

Look out for the giveaway in the Rewards section.

Save the deal to your e-wallet.

Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page and answer the following question: What is the release date of Crazy Rich Asians in Singapore

Include your name, mobile number and address in the e-mail.

The contest ends on Aug 12.

Terms and conditions apply.