Win tickets to NDP preview show via ST's TikTok contest

Ten pairs of tickets for a July 23 preview show of this year's National Day Parade (NDP) are up for grabs in a contest by The Straits Times.

ST readers can take part in the contest by posting a TikTok video on three things they love about Singapore, such as the food and the greenery.

NDP 2022 opens to the public with a ticketed show on Aug 9, after two years of scaled-down shows on a by-invitation-only basis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 25,000 spectators are expected to fill the Marina Bay floating platform.

The contest closes next Tuesday at noon.

Winners will be notified by next Wednesday to collect the tickets at the SPH Media Trust office in Toa Payoh North on Thursday or Friday.

The contest is open to Singaporeans and permanent residents. Participants may be contacted for interviews.

Family members of SPH Media Trust staff cannot take part in the contest.

Participants should follow ST's TikTok account, use this year's NDP theme song, Stronger Together, as the background track in their videos, and include the hashtags #STNDPContest #NDP2022. Their accounts must be public for their submissions to be viewed.

More details can be found at vt.tiktok.com/ZSRRdDGDA/?k=1