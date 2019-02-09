Win first-row seats for magical Disney On Ice

Subscribers of The Straits Times have a chance to watch one of the most magical ice shows for free.

Disney On Ice has enchanted many, and it will be skating into Singapore from March 20 to 24 for a special show commemorating Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary.

Called Disney on Ice presents Mickey's Super Celebration, it will feature some of the well-loved characters from the Disney movies, such as Aladdin, Toy Story and Frozen.

One lucky subscriber will get a set of four Magical Moment Packages. This includes seats in the first row, priority entrance access, an early merchandise shopping opportunity, VIP lanyards and posters, and a post-show meet-and-greet session with the stars of the show.

Two subscribers will win four VVIP tickets to the opening show, and there will be a kids' ride during a segment of the show. One kid from each family will be eligible for the kids' ride.

Three other subscribers stand a chance to win four VVIP tickets to the opening show too.

To enter the draw, simply follow these steps: