Win $5,000 cash in ST colouring challenge

Fight the Covid-19 blues by bringing some colour - and a chance to win $5,000 cash - to your stay-home life.

Five readers of The Straits Times stand a chance to win $5,000 each in a colouring challenge.

The Straits Times #STayhome #STaysafe Colouring Challenge is sponsored by life insurance company Prudential.

From yesterday to Sunday, there will be an illustration in the Life section drawn by a Straits Times artist.

Colour all seven artworks and submit them together at the end of the seven days.

The colouring must be done on the actual newsprint page of the Life section.

But if you do not have the physical paper, hand colouring done on printed copies of the artwork downloaded from the e-paper version of Life will also be accepted.

There is no age limit and entries can be done singly or as a family.

Entries will be judged on creativity, colour composition, attention to detail and presentation.

Participants are free to colour the drawings any way they like, and are encouraged to be creative. They can use materials such as pencils and paints, or even glitter and sequins.

Singapore entered circuit breaker mode on April 7, with non-essential workplaces and schools closed until May 4.

People are to stay home except to buy food, exercise or for other essential activities.

• The Straits Times #STayhome #STaysafe Colouring Challenge sponsored by Prudential runs in the Life section from April 20 to April 26.