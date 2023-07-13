Wilmar and its chairman Kuok Khoon Hong to donate $6 million to ST School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) will receive a total of $6 million in donations from Wilmar International and its chairman and chief executive Kuok Khoon Hong.

The agribusiness group and Mr Kuok are set to contribute $1 million each per year for the next three years.

Between 2020 and 2022, Wilmar and Mr Kuok contributed a total sum of $7 million to STSPMF, which was started in 2000.

The donation will go towards providing pocket money for primary, secondary and post-secondary students from low-income families.

Mr Jaime Ho, editor of The Straits Times and chairman of STSPMF, said: “We support 10,000 students through the fund every year, and on their behalf, I convey our deepest appreciation to Mr Kuok and Wilmar for their continued generosity.

“Their contributions will help us to continue providing help to the children and youth among us who may need just a little help to get through school.”

Founded in 1991, Wilmar International is an agribusiness giant whose business activities include oil palm cultivation, oilseed crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining and manufacturing of consumer products.

The group has also been building, managing and supporting schools, as well as funding scholarships in the communities in which it operates.

Besides supporting the STSPMF, Wilmar also works with various educational institutions in Singapore to provide scholarships and bursaries for underprivileged students with academic potential.