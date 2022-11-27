Will things pick up for Singapore’s platform workers?

While Mr Charles Ban, 51, welcomes the news that ride-hailing companies will have to begin co-paying some drivers’ Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions, he remains in two minds about joining the scheme.

With his CPF almost depleted, the extra contribution from ride-hailing and food delivery giant Grab will help with his housing loan for the next 15 years. But the driver is concerned about discrimination: Would Grab end up assigning more passengers to drivers who have not opted in for CPF payments, since each trip will cost the company less?

Such a scenario will further impact his take-home pay, which will already be reduced by his own CPF contribution.

