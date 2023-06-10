Will of Fortune: New card game to encourage end-of-life planning

SINGAPORE – After tycoon Peter Devan, 60, is diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer, he gets his family, including his ex-wife, to help him make plans for the assets he will leave behind.

This is the fictional but not unrealistic world players can inhabit in a game created by students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School to spark conversations around the taboo subject of end-of-life planning.

It is informed by real-life cases that funeral directors, doctors and lawyers shared from their dealings with the dying and their bereaved families.

Students Koh Ngiap Seng, Chiu Yu Xuan, Jonathan Chin and Mandy Tay were tasked to create a game by legacy planning start-up Immortalize, to spark interest in the topic.

The students decided on a strategic card game inspired by the card games Monopoly Deal and The Singaporean Dream.

End-of-life planning will become more critical because by 2030, almost one in four Singaporeans will be over 65 years old.

Despite the Government extending the fee waiver to encourage people to set up a lasting power of attorney (LPA), many are still not taking it up. The LPA allows people to appoint someone to make decisions on their behalf when they lose mental capacity.

In the game, called Will of Fortune, players are each given a persona, such as Peter Devan’s ex-wife, his son, who is a prodigy, and his special needs child. Each is also armed with different powers they can use to their advantage in the game.

The players take turns, performing up to three actions, where they can opt to either collaborate with other players or sabotage them.

The goal is to collect as many legacy cards as possible, across insurance plans, estate planning tools, legal documents and funeral arrangements. The game ends when someone draws the “Peter’s Last Breath” card, and scores are tabulated to determine the winner.

A funeral director, a doctor and a lawyer who played a prototype of the game pointed out some problems families run into when those who are ill or dying do not plan for their deaths and mental incapacity.

Dr Cheah Si Oon, an emergency specialist at Urgent Care Clinic International, said she is seeing more patients who lose their mental capacity due to dementia or stroke, many of whom may not have an LPA.

Dr Cheah, who has worked for over 10 years in emergency care, said she sees many families scrambling to make plans in the emergency room, but that is not the right place or time to do this.

“They’re in a panicked state. These decisions should be made when they’re calm, before this (emergency) happens.”