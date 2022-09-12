Changi Airport has upper hand in talks with Jetstar on move to T4, say analysts

If Jetstar is unhappy with the final arrangements, it could reduce its capacity at Changi in the longer term. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Clement Yong
Updated
Published
41 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - As Changi Airport Group (CAG) and low-cost carrier Jetstar remain locked in talks over the latter's move to Terminal 4, aviation analysts said the airport holds almost all the cards in the negotiations.

They noted that Jetstar may have little choice but to eventually move its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 4, as Changi is effectively Singapore's only commercial airport. There is also little risk of Jetstar pulling out of Singapore as the air hub remains key to the group's operations, they said.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top