Changi Airport has upper hand in talks with Jetstar on move to T4, say analysts

SINGAPORE - As Changi Airport Group (CAG) and low-cost carrier Jetstar remain locked in talks over the latter's move to Terminal 4, aviation analysts said the airport holds almost all the cards in the negotiations.

They noted that Jetstar may have little choice but to eventually move its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 4, as Changi is effectively Singapore's only commercial airport. There is also little risk of Jetstar pulling out of Singapore as the air hub remains key to the group's operations, they said.