Will a 10-cent refund change Singapore’s recycling behaviour?

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The Beverage Container Return Scheme launches on April 1, letting consumers reclaim their 10-cent deposits when they return drink containers marked for deposit.

The Beverage Container Return Scheme launches on April 1, letting consumers reclaim their 10-cent deposits when they return drink containers marked for deposit.

Reverse vending machines will be placed in high-footfall areas, such as supermarkets and HDB void decks, to encourage consumers to recycle beverage containers like metal cans and plastic bottles.

With the scheme, Singapore aims to have 70 to 80 per cent of bottles and cans returned.

It is another initiative to get our trash recycled, but will it move the needle? After all, Singapore’s household recycling rate in 2024 fell to a record low of 11 per cent.

Mr Heng Li Seng, founder and director of social enterprise Green Nudge, and Associate Professor Victor Seah, director of the Behavioural Insights Centre of Excellence at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, drop by The Usual Place to help sort out our recycling woes.

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