Wildlife photography at its best on display at Science Centre Singapore

The prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is organised annually by London’s Natural History Museum. The competition draws entries depicting the astounding diversity of the natural world, taken by people of all ages and experience levels. Participating entries and the winning photos for 2023 are on display at the Science Centre Singapore until October 2024. Entry to the exhibition is free with admission tickets to the centre. Here are some highlights.

Highly Commended (Category: Underwater)
Ghost gobies – small translucent fish – swimming among the branches of a sea fan in a healthy coral reef in Lembeh Strait, in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi. 
 PHOTO: ALEX MUSTARD/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Category Winner (Category: Underwater) 
A hippopotamus and her two calves resting in the clear water of a shallow lake in Kosi Bay, in South Africa’s iSimangaliso Wetland Park.
PHOTO: MIKE KOROSTELEV/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Category Winner (Category: Animals in their Environment)
A dramatic cliffside clash between two nubian ibex in Israel’s Zin Desert. Males ritually clash horns in the run-up to mating season.
PHOTO: AMIT ESHEL/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Highly Commended (Category: Animal Portraits)
An arctic fox, with a ragged summer coat and missing half a hind leg, crossing a tundra in the midnight sun on Somerset Island, in Nunavut, the northernmost territory of Canada.
PHOTO: MARK WILLIAMS/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Highly Commended (Category: Behaviour – Mammals)
A lion defends its cubs from a buffalo in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Buffaloes can be very aggressive, and their ridged horns are capable of goring and killing an adult lion.
PHOTO: OLIVIER GONNET/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Highly Commended (Category: Behaviour – Invertebrates)
A two-coloured mason bee building its nest with sticks and empty snail shells in Hesse, in central Germany. These bees lay their eggs in the snail shells, which they pack with pollen and nectar for their larvae.
PHOTO: SOLVIN ZANKL/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Highly Commended (Category: Animal Portraits)
A plains bison kicking up flurries of snow over its bulky frame in Yellowstone National Park, in the United States. 
 PHOTO: MAX WAUGH/ WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Highly Commended (Category: Underwater)
A male river chub carrying a rock to build a nest in Whitetop Laurel Creek in Virginia, United States, with the nest attracting an array of other fish species to add their eggs. 
 PHOTO: ISAAC SZABO/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Highly Commended (Category: 10 Years and Under)
A coot struggles to stay upright on a frozen pond in Dalian, north-east China, while subduing a wriggling loach.
PHOTO: ZEYU ZHAI/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Highly Commended (Category: 11-14 Years) 
A leopard hopping elegantly between rocks, in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve. Leopards are the smallest of the big cats and are often seen near water in the Maasai Mara. 
| Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.
PHOTO: SHASHWAT HARISH/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

