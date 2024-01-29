Wildlife photography at its best on display at Science Centre Singapore

Highly Commended (Category: 11-14 Years)

A leopard hopping elegantly between rocks, in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve. Leopards are the smallest of the big cats and are often seen near water in the Maasai Mara.

PHOTO: SHASHWAT HARISH/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR



PHOTO: SHASHWAT HARISH/WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR