Wild dogs in Pasir Ris to be trapped and sterilised, some will be rehomed: AVS

SINGAPORE – A pack of wild dogs in Pasir Ris is being monitored and trapped by the National Parks Board’s (NParks) Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) cluster.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Dr Chang Siow Foong, AVS’ Group Director of Community Animal Management on Monday said it had been alerted to an incident where the dogs had chased a jogger at a park connector in Pasir Ris on Saturday evening.

“AVS is aware of this pack of free-roaming dogs... When trapped, these dogs will be managed as part of our ongoing Trap-Neuter-Release/Rehome-Manage (TRNM) programme,” he said.

In a video widely shared on social media, a man can be seen jogging along a park connector at Pasir Ris Drive 3, near a group of dogs standing on an adjacent grassy slope.

The dogs begin to bark and run down the slope and chase the man, who then appears to start sprinting in a bid to escape them.