Wild boar spotted again in Choa Chu Kang

A wild boar was spotted roaming near Housing Board flats in Choa Chu Kang yesterday.

Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) deputy chief executive Anbarasi Boopal told The Straits Times that the wild boar had been spotted in the area in recent months.

Yesterday, it was seen near Block 544 Choa Chu Kang Street 52 around 7.30am.

Members of the public were seen keeping their distance from the animal.

Ms Anbarasi said that when Acres staff previously visited the area where the wild boar was spotted, they found that people had left food out in the open for animals.

She also said that "trash management is improper" in the area. "It really boils down to the food available in the area," Ms Anbarasi said, adding that it was a key reason for the repeated wild boar sightings.

The town council has been supportive of the efforts required to curb the problem of wild boar sightings, she said.

"However, there are still residents who leave food around, attracting the pig. We need more awareness that feeding wildlife has negative effects on their behaviour, resulting in conflict between humans and animals," she added.

"The feeding of pigs is an issue in other parts of Singapore as well," Ms Anbarasi said, noting that Lorong Halus is another wild boar hot spot.

Acres advises the public to keep a safe distance from wild boars when they see them in open areas, and to avoid making sudden movements or noises if approached by the animals.

There have been several wild boar sightings in the last few months.

On Jan 12, a wild boar was killed in an accident with a lorry in Punggol outside Waterway Point. The animal had run out onto the road and was hit by the vehicle. It subsequently succumbed to its injuries.

Last July, a lone wild boar was also spotted in the same Choa Chu Kang HDB estate. The animal eventually left for a forested area near Choa Chu Kang Way.

Choo Yun Ting