Wild boar out and about in Pasir Ris

A large wild boar was spotted in Pasir Ris Coast Industrial Park 6 on Thursday evening.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks) website, wild boars are native to Singapore, and can weigh up to 100kg and live more than 20 years. They are omnivorous, but feed mainly on seeds, tubers and young plants.

Each female wild boar can start reproducing at 18 months of age and can have four to six piglets a year.

Their quick reproduction rates, the presence of ideal foraging habitats and the lack of natural predators all contribute to their population growth.

These days, they are increasingly spotted all over the island.

In April, nine people were caught feeding or watching wild boars in Lorong Halus, in breach of the circuit breaker measures.

NParks has repeatedly warned that people should avoid approaching or attempting to feed wild boars, as these animals are unpredictable in their behaviour and may pose a risk to public safety.