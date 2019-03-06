Wild boar found dead in illegal trap at Lim Chu Kang cemetery a victim of poaching, says Acres

SINGAPORE - A wild boar was found dead after it was caught in an illegal poaching trap at the Lim Chu Kang cemetery on Monday (March 4).

The incident has prompted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), which shared details on its Facebook page on Monday evening, to warn against the use of illegal traps that could threaten wildlife.

In its post, titled "Poaching kills a wild boar in Western catchment", Acres said that it was saddened to find that the wild boar was dead when it arrived at the scene, about 30 minutes after it received a call.

An Acres veterinarian assessed the condition of the young male pig and noted that it died from stress of being trapped in a tight space.

"His hooves were heavily damaged from possibly trying to get out, which also caused severe bleeding," Acres said.

"He still had a metal spring in his mouth when found which could have been where the bait was."

Acres said that the huge trap is suspected to have been set up on site using construction metal, wood and wires.

The post said that the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority as well as the National Parks Board also responded to the incident. They are investigating.

Acres added that the Western catchment area and cemetery grounds are home to many wild animals, including the critically endangered Sunda pangolins and species of birds, insects, snakes, turtles and amphibians.

Related Story Family of 2 wild boars and 3 piglets found distressed, trapped in cage off Sime Road

Setting up such a huge trap for a wild boar could also harm other wildlife who live in these habitats, it said.

"Singapore's wildlife are never restricted to nature reserves, and they constantly explore and inhabit green pockets including military training areas," Acres added.

Protecting wildlife outside of the nature reserves is also vital to Singapore's biodiversity, it said.

In October last year, a family of five wild boars, including three piglets, were found trapped and in distress in a metal cage off Sime Road, just outside the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

After receiving a call on its wildlife rescue hotline, the Acres team rescued the animals and released them back into the wild.