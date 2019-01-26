Wild boar euthanised after accident with lorry in Bukit Batok West

SINGAPORE - A wild boar was euthanised after suffering spinal injuries in an accident with a lorry in Bukit Batok West on Thursday night (Jan 24).

This is the second reported fatal accident between a lorry and a wild boar this month, with a similar incident less than two weeks ago in Punggol.

The wife of a motorist who witnessed Thursday's accident sent a video of the injured boar to citizen journalism website Stomp.

The woman, who only wanted to be known as Nur, said that the boar was hit by the lorry after it dashed onto the road from a forested area nearby.

Acres deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan told The Straits Times that the organisation was alerted to the incident by a motorist, who called about a wild boar struggling near Brickland Road and Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 at around 8.30pm.

A rescue team and a veterinarian from Acres attended to the case but found that the male boar had spinal injuries which prevented it from standing up.

It also had several fractures on one of its front limbs.

"Unfortunately, we had to euthanise the animal," said Mr Kalai.

He added that there have been more boar sightings in the Brickland Road area, most likely due to land developments there as well as people feeding the animals.

In June last year, a pregnant wild boar was killed when it rushed onto a stretch of the Bukit Timah Expressway near Mandai Road. And in April 2017, a large wild boar said to weigh up to 100kg was killed after being hit by a car near Lentor Avenue.