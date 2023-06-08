Wife’s battle with cancer inspires retiree to make $1m donation

SINGAPORE – Before Mr Harry Fung’s wife died of cancer in 2011, the businessman would accompany her to chemotherapy sessions and medical examinations.

It was in those seven years of hospital visits that Mr Fung got to know other patients and caregivers, and their struggle to “put food on the table” for their families while battling cancer.

The conversations he had all those years ago were the impetus for Mr Fung, now retired, to give back to this community.

On May 30, the 85-year-old donated $1 million to the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), where his wife had sought treatment.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Thursday, Mr Fung said he did not consider himself a philanthropist.

“(But) I have some savings and I want to donate back to Singapore,” said Mr Fung, who used to run businesses selling textile machines and materials, oil palm refineries and cranes for oil rigs.

“Having been a caregiver myself, I understand how difficult it can be, and this is why I want to help needy patients,” he said, adding that he hoped his actions would also inspire others to give back to society.

The donation will be divided equally between the NCCS Cancer Fund, which provides financial support to needy patients, and fund cancer research, said NCCS.

The centre estimated that the donation could help up to 80 needy patients.

Mr Fung’s wife had been diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma, a common type of blood cancer that affects the immune system, in December 2004, after she discovered a lump on her shoulder.

It was “physically and emotionally challenging” watching her fight the disease, he said.

“If she doesn’t go for treatment, it ends. But even if she does, it doesn’t mean she will recover,” said Mr Fung, choking back tears.

His wife had side effects from the treatment such as vomiting, hair loss, and oedema that caused her legs to blister and swell with fluid.