Why young Singaporeans see having kids as a loss, instead of something to be gained

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Would changes to Singapore’s education system fix our low fertility rate?

Would changes to Singapore’s education system fix our low fertility rate?

A new work group, comprising political office holders from various ministries, has been set up to encourage Singaporeans to marry and have children, with broader support from society.



In this podcast episode, I chat with Minister of State for Education Jasmin Lau and stay-at-home mother Vivien Lim, who has three children.

We discuss the “education arms race” and whether the Primary School Leaving Examination really needs to be a such high-stakes exam for 12-year-olds.

With the big question looming - whether we can get the total fertility rate back up - Jasmin and Vivien talk about their concerns about steering their children on the best pathways, the pressures on their careers and finding joy in parenting.

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Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Eden Soh and Natasha Liew

Executive producer: Danson Cheong

Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah and Elizabeth Law

Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm

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