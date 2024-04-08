Why volunteering is worth our time and effort: 2 young working adults

In this episode, ST podcast assistant editor Lynda Hong speaks with two volunteer leaders Afzal Hadi and Valerie Kwa, to find out about their experience with Youth Corps Singapore.

Afzal is leading the clusters of ambassadors team and engagement taskforce, while Valerie leads the mental health cluster. The two young working adults - Afzal is in business development while Valerie is in social service - also offer tips on how to pick a cluster to volunteer with.

Clusters can be thought of a “specialisation” - youth-led, youth-run interest groups within Youth Corps. They include: Children, Youth and Family, Eldercare, Special Needs, Beyond Singapore, Mental Health and Sustainability.

This podcast is brought to you by National Youth Council: https://str.sg/wFbf

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:30 Life-changing experiences from volunteering - Afzal’s U-turn from business school to study social work instead, and Valerie advocating for mental health

5:50 How youths can pick their preferred cause from Youth Corps’ 12 clusters - specialisation areas

7:40 Discovering leadership style through volunteerism

11:04 Afzal and Valerie on Youth Corps allowing interested youths to try out in a small way, before deciding which cluster to volunteer in

12:30 How much time Afzal and Valerie spends on volunteering?

14:40 Despite working full-time jobs, hear why Afzal and Valerie are still volunteering

*Youth Corps will also organise a 10th Anniversary Carnival at *Scape Playspace in Somerset on July 6, 2024.

*Interested youths can also participate in the Do Good Fest, which will be held from May to July, providing over 3,000 opportunities to learn about volunteerism.

More on:

Youth Corps Singapore’s Instagram page: https://str.sg/eYAZ

Youth Corps Singapore’s Website: https://str.sg/bx2p

Youth Corps Singapore’s Telegram group for volunteering opportunities: https://str.sg/AtWZ

Produced by: Lynda Hong (lyndahong@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Amirul Karim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here and get notified for new episode drops:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

ST Podcasts YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

The Usual Place: https://str.sg/wEr7u

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---