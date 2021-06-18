Covid-19

Why virus spread at wet markets

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The recent spate of cases in wet markets and hawker centres such as Bukit Merah View market was likely due to continued traffic at these places, rather than any weak link, experts said. The infectiousness of the Delta variant means sizeable gatherings at any venue could lead to an outbreak, they added.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2021, with the headline 'Why virus spread at wet markets'. Subscribe
Topics: 