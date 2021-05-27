Why some diplomatic events cannot go virtual

In late April, Asean leaders took some health risks by showing up for a face-to-face meeting in Jakarta to discuss the issue of Myanmar, which has been embroiled in political and social unrest since a February coup.

With General Min Aung Hlaing - the man behind the putsch - in attendance, the physical presence of other Asean heads of state was an extraordinary step that spoke volumes in the language of diplomacy, said foreign policy watcher Alan Chong from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.