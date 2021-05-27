Why some diplomatic events cannot go virtual

In-person meetings can work better for deep conversations, testing ideas, say observers

and
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In late April, Asean leaders took some health risks by showing up for a face-to-face meeting in Jakarta to discuss the issue of Myanmar, which has been embroiled in political and social unrest since a February coup.

With General Min Aung Hlaing - the man behind the putsch - in attendance, the physical presence of other Asean heads of state was an extraordinary step that spoke volumes in the language of diplomacy, said foreign policy watcher Alan Chong from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 27, 2021, with the headline 'Why some diplomatic events cannot go virtual'. Subscribe
Topics: 