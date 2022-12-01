Why nurturing talent is key to beating the labour crunch

In adapting to ever-present economic challenges, companies will need to prioritise talent development to build a future-ready workforce.

It is a sentiment echoed by global experts at Singapore’s inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit 2022 last month.

But there are challenges across different groups of workers at various stages of their career.

Specifically, three groups of people are at risk of being left behind, said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in his opening address at the summit.

Blue-collar and non-professional white-collar workers who are more at risk of stagnating in their careers compared to professional workers;

Mid-career workers who have long left school and with little time for learning because of other obligations;

Those in small and medium-sized enterprises that lack the scale and resources to develop training programmes.

It will therefore be society’s “largest economic and social endeavour”, said Mr Tharman, to design a new system of lifelong learning as part of a continuous investment in human capabilities.

He adds that this is even more urgent in maturing societies with low labour force growth and a fast-ageing workforce.

The “art and science” of training adults is very different from the conventional methods used in the regular education systems, said Mr Tharman.

Adults want to have a say in deciding what to learn and the strategy should focus less on content-oriented learning, but problem-centred learning.

Likening it to training for sports and sustaining injuries, Mr Tharman said there is a need for constant upskilling and learning throughout life to build a “collective resilience” to bounce back from downturns or disruptions.

Held from Nov 1 at Pan Pacific Singapore, the two-day summit was themed “Maximising the Socio-economic Impact of Lifelong Learning”. It was jointly organised by the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) and SkillsFuture Singapore.

International partners include the Asia-Europe Meeting Lifelong Learning Hub, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Unesco Institute for Lifelong Learning.

Governments, organisations, educational institutions and major companies came together to discuss how lifelong learning supports inclusive economic growth, and how to adapt to increasingly rapid changes to their workplace and work requirements.

