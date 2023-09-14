Why do some Singaporeans behave badly on public buses and what can bus captains do?

SINGAPORE – Mr J Kong was travelling home on bus service 157 last month when he saw an elderly man put his feet up on the seat opposite him.

The 38-year-old senior paralegal told The Straits Times he was aghast at the “unhygienic” and “inconsiderate” act.

Noticing that the passenger seated next to the old man looked visibly uncomfortable, Mr Kong told him to put his feet down.

“But instead of doing so, the man told me that he could put his leg up as long as he was not wearing shoes,” said Mr Kong. “I was surprised by his reaction because most folks would apologise and proceed to put their feet down from the seats.”

Stunned and unsure what else he could do, Mr Kong whipped out his mobile phone and snapped a photo of the man, and then sent it to citizen journalism website Stomp.

“At the end of the day, what can commuters do besides Stomping?” he asked. “I’ve not informed bus captains about these incidents before. But if I do, what are they able to do? I feel that it is important that commuters are willing to voice out on such matters so that we can make a difference.”

Mr Kong’s unpleasant experience is one of the many shared by frustrated Singaporeans on Stomp, and various social media platforms, involving inconsiderate commuters on the public bus.