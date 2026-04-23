The Usual Place Podcast
Why do people in Singapore need to be told not to groom themselves on the MRT train?
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A new SMRT campaign, meant to inspire a gracious commute culture, has made it clear what’s acceptable, and what’s not, when travelling on the train.
In a poster displayed in an MRT train, two bubble-like characters – named “Dotties” by SMRT – are accompanied by the caption, “Don’t groom in public”. One is shown clipping its toenails and the other, applying make-up.
It got the internet talking about the boundaries of personal grooming in public.
But after decades of public etiquette and courtesy campaigns in Singapore, why is there still a need for this discussion? And if Singapore is a First World country, why don’t we have a handle on what’s acceptable behaviour and what isn’t in public?
In this episode of the podcast, I chat with Ms Elysia Tan, a clinical psychologist, and Ms Shila Naidu, a trauma therapist, to work through how to behave on public transport.
Host: Natasha Ann Zachariah (natashaz@sph.com.sg)
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Edited by: Eden Soh, Amirul Karim & Natasha Liew
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
Editorial producer: Elizabeth Law
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