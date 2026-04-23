In this episode, we work through how to behave on public transport.

A new SMRT campaign, meant to inspire a gracious commute culture, has made it clear what’s acceptable, and what’s not, when travelling on the train.



In a poster displayed in an MRT train, two bubble-like characters – named “Dotties” by SMRT – are accompanied by the caption, “Don’t groom in public”. One is shown clipping its toenails and the other, applying make-up.

It got the internet talking about the boundaries of personal grooming in public.

But after decades of public etiquette and courtesy campaigns in Singapore, why is there still a need for this discussion? And if Singapore is a First World country, why don’t we have a handle on what’s acceptable behaviour and what isn’t in public ?



In this episode of the podcast, I chat with Ms Elysia Tan, a clinical psychologist, and Ms Shila Naidu, a trauma therapist, to work through how to behave on public transport.

Host: Natasha Ann Zachariah (natashaz@sph.com.sg)

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Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Eden Soh, Amirul Karim & Natasha Liew

Executive producer: Danson Cheong

Editorial producer: Elizabeth Law

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