SINGAPORE - Two 13-storey Housing Board blocks in Marsiling will finally get direct lift access on every floor after years of complaints from residents and lobbying by politicians, including during the 2020 General Election.

Blocks 115 and 119 in Marsiling Rise, which have lifts that stop only on the first, fifth, ninth and 12th storeys, were selected for HDB’s lift upgrading programme (LUP) in December 2020.