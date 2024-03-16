Why dialysis may not be a good option for some kidney failure patients

SINGAPORE – When someone suffers from kidney failure, the immediate reaction is he needs to either receive a transplant or go on dialysis. But these may not be the best options for everyone.

Several renal experts say that for older and frail patients, or those with ailments such as heart problems and cancer, going on dialysis might be detrimental rather than beneficial. It may not only make them sicker, but also reduce their mental capacity.

“We might have extended life by a little, but at the expense of recurrent medical issues and hospital stay, which make the final years incredibly difficult for these patients and their families,” said Dr Chua Horng Ruey, who heads nephrology, or kidney care, at the National University Hospital.

Patients on haemodialysis, where blood is taken out, cleaned and returned to the body, have a median survival rate of 6.6 years, according to the Singapore Renal Registry Annual Report 2022, released in January 2024.

Doctors say that with supportive treatment in lieu of dialysis, survival ranges from six months to three years.

Dr Chua added: “We can extend life, but we are not always able to provide the good quality of life that is desired with dialysis support.”

Patients who are very old or who have other serious medical problems, such as cardiovascular disease, heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, amputation and stroke, suffer a high death rate and recurrent hospital admissions in the short initial years of dialysis, he said.