Why COE bidding gives this seasoned motor dealer a heartache

In this episode, host Lee Nian Tjoe speaks with Ms Sabrina Sng, a managing director at Wearnes Automotive. This seasoned motor dealer - with 20 years of experience - believes that the general uncertainty over how the price of certificate of entitlement (COEs) will develop, is hampering Singapore’s efforts to get more car buyers to opt for electric vehicles (EVs).

This is made worse by what she considers to be a premature cut in incentives to encourage EV adoption.

Highlights (click/tap above):

7:30 Motor dealers wants the COE bidding system to change; disallow fleet owners to bid for COEs because they distort the market

12:00 Reduction of various incentives to encourage EV adoption came too soon

19:38 Not much distinction between mass-market and premium EVs when prices are pushed up by high COE premiums

21:40 Making the case for EVs to have higher tax rebates

26:42 Does Tesla still have an edge in the automotive world?

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

